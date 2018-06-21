20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Men Arrested for the Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 2018-06-19 at approximately 19:50 vigilant members attached to Flying Squad and K9 Unit chased after a white BMW with false registration plates. The vehicle came to a halt at Borcherds Quary Road, Airport Industria, where three suspects jumped out and fled the scene.

Police members pursued the suspects and two of them were apprehended. Members then searched the vehicle and found one Beretta APX 9mm pistol with a serial number and seven live 9mm rounds that had been stolen in an Athlone case dated March 2018. Upon further investigation it was also found that the vehicle had been taken during a house robbery in Parow dating back to June 2018.

The two male suspects, aged 37 and 25, were detained at Bishop Lavis SAPS for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are due to appear in court soon, on the said charges.

South Africa

Health Minister to Unveil Crucial Bills

Universal health care may become a reality as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gears up to present two bills to the… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.