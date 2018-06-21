South Africa: Two Men Arrested for the Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

press release

On 2018-06-19 at approximately 19:50 vigilant members attached to Flying Squad and K9 Unit chased after a white BMW with false registration plates. The vehicle came to a halt at Borcherds Quary Road, Airport Industria, where three suspects jumped out and fled the scene.

Police members pursued the suspects and two of them were apprehended. Members then searched the vehicle and found one Beretta APX 9mm pistol with a serial number and seven live 9mm rounds that had been stolen in an Athlone case dated March 2018. Upon further investigation it was also found that the vehicle had been taken during a house robbery in Parow dating back to June 2018.

The two male suspects, aged 37 and 25, were detained at Bishop Lavis SAPS for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are due to appear in court soon, on the said charges.