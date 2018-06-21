20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Drug Dealers Nabbed in Port Elizabeth

The police's unrelenting efforts to ensure a drug free society has yielded positive results when 6 alleged drug traffickers were arrested during the early hours of this morning.

The yearlong investigation by the EC Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth and Provincial Crime Intelligence culminated in the successful arrests of the suspects. The suspects aged between 29 and 46 years old will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Friday, 22 June 2018 on charges of dealing in drugs on 13 separate cases in the Humewood and Mount Road areas.

At one of the suspect's house in Walmer, police confiscated tik and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of over R450 000. A further 12 rounds of .22 ammunition and two passports were confiscated. Further charges of dealing in drugs, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of falsified documents will be added to his two cases of dealing in drugs.

The Provincial Commissioner for Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed these arrests and added that 'arresting these peddlers is of paramount importance however it must be stressed that the even greater need is to arrest and shut down the manufacturers and suppliers of these drugs .The confiscation of these drugs and the arrests is certain to have an adverse effect on their trade in Port Elizabeth as well as in the Province. These operations are not the first and are certainly is not the last to be held and such operations will be timed and strategically executed. There is no place in our Province for drug havens.'

