21 June 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: 10 Confirmed Dead in Black Mountain Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
The Black Mountain waste site.
By Chris Phiri

A mine accident at Kitwe’s slag dump commonly known as the Black mountain has claimed 10 lives while 7 others have sustained serious injuries.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga and Kitwe Teaching Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Chileshe Mboni have confirmed the sad development.

Katanga said a machine that was working uphill dropped a slag which buried the small scale miners commonly known as Jerabos who were working under.

Meanwhile, Dr Mboni said of the 7 injured one is in a critical condition and is admitted to the intensive care unit at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Zambia

Kenyatta Hold Talks With His Zambian Counterpart Lungu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu at the weekend held bilateral talks focusing on ways to… Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.