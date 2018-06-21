A mine accident at Kitwe’s slag dump commonly known as the Black mountain has claimed 10 lives while 7 others have sustained serious injuries.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga and Kitwe Teaching Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Chileshe Mboni have confirmed the sad development.

Katanga said a machine that was working uphill dropped a slag which buried the small scale miners commonly known as Jerabos who were working under.

Meanwhile, Dr Mboni said of the 7 injured one is in a critical condition and is admitted to the intensive care unit at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.