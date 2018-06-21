21 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Various Sports to Spice Up Olympic Day Celebrations

By Majutoomaty Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Various sports will colour the 124th anniversary of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam this Saturday, June 23.

Last year, the Day was 'celebrated' at the national level in Singida region.

The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice president, Henry Tandau, named the sports to be engaged in include the games of marbles, kites, tug-of-war, sack race, volleyball, five-aside football, 2.5-kilometre race for children, and a 5-kilometre race for adults.

Tandau said the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Paul Makonda, has been invited to grace the occasion.

According to the TOC veep, interested participants are required to register withthe Temeke Municipality sports officer by today, Friday, at the latest.

"We expect to see many Olympians attending the event, which commemorates the establishment of the International Olympic Committee in Paris, France, on June 23, 1894," said Tandau.

