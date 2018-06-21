Tanzania: Manyara Farmers Count Losses As Floods, Pests Ruin 746 Acres of Crops

Mirerani — A total of 746 acres of various crops at Endiamtu Ward in Simanjiro District in Manyara Region have been destroyed, 385 acres by floods and 361 acres by armyworms, reducing yields for farmers.

Of the 361 acres destroyed by armyworms, 193 were saved after the farmers followed advice from agriculture experts who wanted them to use pesticide.

Endiamtu Ward executive officer Charles Msangya said this on Tuesday when speaking at a meeting of the Ward Development Committee (WDC).

Msangya explained that the floods were caused by recent rains that destroyed 385 acres of various food and cash crops for farmers in the area.

He said of the 361 acres of the maize crop attacked by the armyworms, 193 acres were saved and the rest were destroyed.

He congratulated all the farmers in the area for saving their crops after following the advice of extension officers in the ward in fighting the armyworms.

"The steps that we have taken are according to a report on the effects of floods and crop destruction caused by the armyworms as the report was presented to district commissioner Zephania Chaula and the farmers were given instructions about the proper use of pesticide," said Msangya.

For his part, Endiamtu Ward Agriculture Officer Nassor Jaffar said farms of many farmers had been affected by the armyworms because the farmers did not follow the extension officers' instructions over the proper use of pesticide.

He said some farmers lost their crops by pouring kerosene, sniff and powder soap over the crops as pest killer medicine instead of using pesticide as they were instructed.

He also advised that farmers were supposed to give information to the agriculture officers when they noticed that their crops were being destroyed or when their livestock were dying.