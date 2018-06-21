Gaborone — After suffering a 3-1 defeat against South Africa on Monday, the Botswana ladies football team redeemed themselves by beating Zimbabwe 1-0 on June 19.

The first 20 minutes of the game passed with both teams trying to build confidence on the ball and not putting any pressure on their opponents.

Botswana's first chance at goal came in the 24th minute when the sleepy Zimbabwean defence of Majesty Mpofu and Josephine Nkomo failed to contain Rolang Aupiti, but her right leg let her down as she fired wide.

The local girls piled pressure on their opponents but failed to convert clear-cut chances as lack of communication in the box worked against them.

After a goalless first-half, Veronica Mogotsi broke the deadlock in the 38th minute of the second half when she received a well-driven volley from Nancy Batsetsi, beating three Zimbabwean defenders before firing home from close range.

Despite trailing behind, the Zimbabwean girls never gave up as they kept pilling pressure on their Botswana counterparts but their efforts proved futile as time was not on their side leaving Botswana girls to gain a goal and three points.

In an interview after the game, Zimbabwe coach Sindiso Nkata said his charges had to work hard on their finishing, saying they missed clear-cut chances.

"It was a tight game, Botswana seems to be a good force as they play as a united team that is why they overpowered us," he said.

Nkata also said his charges managed to slip at the last minute of the game as fatigue caught up with them hence conceding a silly last-minute goal.

For his part, Botswana ladies assistant coach, Hassan Stoffel said they were happy with the three points from the encounter, saying even though his girls missed chances they followed instructions.

"We struggled when going forward because of their number nine and three, that is why we assigned Sebaga to contain them and she did just that," he said.

Stoffel further said their next game was a must win if they want to continue with the tournament.

Source : BOPA