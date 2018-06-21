South Africa: Ramaphosa's Legal Strategy May Backfire

analysis

Fresh from his honeymoon phase as president, Cyril Ramaphosa is facing the heat generated by the high office he occupies. He has come under attack this week for his decision to continue funding former president Jacob Zuma's legal bills in his criminal case despite a court application.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said he will honour an agreement Zuma made with the state that the taxpayer will fund his defence in his criminal case "until a court orders them otherwise".

It is unclear what prompted Ramaphosa to give this undertaking to Zuma after his appearance in court earlier in June 2018.

The criminal case against him was postponed pending finalisation on who will pay for Zuma's legal bills. This came after the DA and the EFF separately approached the court asking them to stop taxpayers from being liable for Zuma's defence costs. The EFF went further to ask the court for Zuma to pay back the money spend on his personal legal team.

It was immediately celebrated when Ramaphosa filed a motion to abide, meaning he didn't oppose the case and told the court he would comply with any...