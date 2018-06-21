21 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa's Legal Strategy May Backfire

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

Fresh from his honeymoon phase as president, Cyril Ramaphosa is facing the heat generated by the high office he occupies. He has come under attack this week for his decision to continue funding former president Jacob Zuma's legal bills in his criminal case despite a court application.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said he will honour an agreement Zuma made with the state that the taxpayer will fund his defence in his criminal case "until a court orders them otherwise".

It is unclear what prompted Ramaphosa to give this undertaking to Zuma after his appearance in court earlier in June 2018.

The criminal case against him was postponed pending finalisation on who will pay for Zuma's legal bills. This came after the DA and the EFF separately approached the court asking them to stop taxpayers from being liable for Zuma's defence costs. The EFF went further to ask the court for Zuma to pay back the money spend on his personal legal team.

It was immediately celebrated when Ramaphosa filed a motion to abide, meaning he didn't oppose the case and told the court he would comply with any...

South Africa

Health Minister to Unveil Crucial Bills

Universal health care may become a reality as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gears up to present two bills to the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.