COUNCIL for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has revised the Kagame Cup fixtures to accommodate new teams that replaced Young Africans and St George.

Mainland giants Yanga and Ethiopia's St George pulled out of this year's tournament which will be staged in Dar es Salaam from June 29th to 13th July, this year.

Singida United and Rwanda's APR, respectively, have been included in the tournament and according to the latest fixtures; they have been drawn in group C alongside Simba and Somalia's Dakadaha.

Yanga decided to withdrew from the regional showpiece citing need to recover from fatigue after a difficult season which left their squad with many injuries as well as time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup group stage games.

The Jangwani street based side are placed in group D in Confederations Cup together with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, Algeria's USM Alger and Rwanda's Rayon Sport, who are both coming to compete in the tournament despite that commitment.

And, Kenyan giants Gor Mahia will once again come against their CAF Confederations Cup group opponents Rayon Sport in the Kagame Cup Championship as they are both pooled in Group B of the competition.

Whereas the Ethiopian side, St. George, who were expected to make a comeback after a long absence withdrew from the tournament few days after Yanga announcement, unveiling the reason behind their decision was to concentrate on defending their domestic league title.

APR's addition in the tournament will see Rwanda represented by two teams as they already have Rayon Sport, who are the country's football champions.

According to the new fixtures, Singida United are scheduled to kick off their campaign against APR on the tournament's opening day June 29th at the National Stadium, whereas defending champions Azam FC will commence their title defence campaign against South Sudan's Katori FC on the same day at Chamazi Complex.

Mainland champions, Simba are scheduled to kick off their campaign on June 30th at the National Stadium where they will host Dakadaha, while Djibouti's Ports will face Lydia Ludic from Burundi at the Azam's Chamazi Complex.

This year's edition the participating teams are grouped as follows group A: Azam FC (Mainland Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), JKU (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan) and group B: Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic (Burundi), Ports (Djibouti) Group C comprises Simba (Mainland Tanzania), Singida United (Mainland Tanzania), APR (Rwanda) and Dakadaha from Somalia.

Twelve teams placed in three groups will compete for the regional honours with top two in each group and the best two losers making the quarterfinals.