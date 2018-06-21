Africa: Tanzania Set to Host Africa Basketball Camp

TANZANIA is in line to host the giants of Africa basketball training camp next year in a bid to propel the sport.

The camp will be organised by president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBA's side Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri and it will bring together top players from African countries, who will undergo training under NBA players.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) president Phares Magesa confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that discussions were in advance stage and was going on well for the camp to be staged.

Magesa is optimistic that the country will be given the important opportunity to host the camp.

Magesa said that after meeting with a representative of Toronto Raptors Abel Nson, who is currently visiting Dar es Salaam to scouting talents at the ongoing FIBA Zone V Under -18 (Afrobasket 2018 Preliminaries) at National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"If all goes well, Tanzania will host giants of Africa basketball camp next year... it will be an ideal opportunity for our players to get important skills in developing their career," he said.

Magesa appealed for sports well-wishers to assists the federation's effort to promote the game in the country.

Meanwhile, Tanzania teams continue struggling to find winning form at the Zone V Under-18 tournament that started last Sunday at the National Indoor Stadium and graced by Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe.

On Tuesday, sensational girl Jesca Julius hit 19 points, but it was not enough to help Tanzanian girls from suffering a 36-39 loss at the hands of Rwanda.

Jesca was also top scorer for Tanzania with ten points when her team was beaten by Uganda 33-75 in another match, while another Tanzanian Neema Laizer scores seven points.

Their brothers also battled hard but succumbed to a heart breaking 57-60 defeat to Sudan. Tanzanian boys started well to level 11-11 in the first quarter, commanded the second quarter and went to interval leading 28-25. Both teams added 13 points each in the third quarter before winners comeback strongly in the last quarter to add 12 against 9 of Tanzania and level the score 50-50.

The match had to be decided in additional time in which, Sudan went on to add 10 points to against seven of the hosts to seal the victory.

Tanzania's Charles Mahindi hit 16 points, Omar Maalim and Ally Atiki scored ten and nine points each. Sudan's top soccer was Ali Akeam with 15 points, while Hamad Abdulawath and Mussa Mohamed hit 12 each.

Only the winners in each category in the event that reach its climax tomorrow will qualify for the continental finals that will be staged in Malian capital, Bamako from August 17 to 26 this year. Mozambique will host the girls' tournament scheduled to start from July 29 to August 5th this year in Maputo.