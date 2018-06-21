Tanzania Coffee Exports Increases

THE Kilimanjaro New Co-operative Initiative Joint Venture Enterprise project (KNCI JVE) has increased coffee exports from 36 tonnes to 90 tonnes during the 2017/18 season, generating 1.22bn/-.

This was revealed by the KNCI JVE Project Board Chairman, Mr Mathias Akaro, when addressing the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) known as the G 32.

"These achievements follow the decision by one of our major clients the Zensho Group of Japan that increased coffee order," he said.

Mr Akaro said the Board and project management have embarked on plans to increase coffee exports tonnage. The G 32 Project Manager, Mr Gabriel Ollomi, said the organisation managed to collect 257,322 kilos of clean coffee in the 2017/18 cropping season.

"In the 2018/19 season we targeted to collect 260,000 kilos of clean coffee upon favorable weather conditions," he said.

Also, Mr Ollomi said they included the increasing number of its members a move which he attributed to the institutions good achievements.

"The number of our clients is more than 30 members, with shares valued over 3m/-," he said.

He said one of the challenges is failure of some of the members to pay their contributions, where by May this year, the institution owed some of its members more than 90m/-.

Moshi District Council's Co-operative Officer, Mr Robert Mushi urged the members of the G 32 most of whom were members of the Agricultural and Marketing Co-operative Societies (Amcos) to ensure they pay the money owed to G 32 so as to strengthen the project.