21 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: German Miner in Sos to Embassy As Zanu-PF Youths Seize His Gokwe Concern

Tagged:

Related Topics

By William Milasi

A group of Zanu-PF youths have reportedly taken over a gold mine from a German national in the Midlands province.

The mine owner, Karl Doring, has since written to his embassy pleading for an emergency intervention as the dispute over the ownership of Antelope Mines in Zhombe rages.

In a letter in possession of this publication and addressed to the German Ambassador dated 24 May 2018, Doring said he was living in fear after the youths who are believed to be aligned to the ruling party had been issuing threats to him.

"It is with great regret that we come to you with a disheartening situation," Doring said in the letter.

"Our mines in Zhombe have been taken over by two individuals who go by the names Mr Chirema and Mr Bhule. They are using the political party Zanu PF as ammunition against us," the letter reads.

Papers in possession of this publication confirm that Doring is a German citizen who is the bonafide owner of Antelope Mine.

The documents state that, "Doring enjoys as a German investor the protection of the Agreement between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Federal Republic of German concerning the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments (signed 29.09.1995, in force since 14.04.2000). The protection also extends to investments that were made before the agreement entered into force."

In his appeal for assistance, Doring also stated that he had proposed to work with the group and even approached the police to intervene in the situation to no avail.

"We have had threats on our lives on numerous occasions," Doring wrote, "We have gone to the police but they seem not to be able to assist us. We have also proposed working beside them but this proved unfruitful as well."

He indicated that his workers were even threatened with death if they were found on the mine.

"We are enquiring if the Bilateral Agreement between the Federal Republic of German and the Republic of Zimbabwe still stands," he enquired.

Mine invasions appear to be on the rise in Midlands.

Earlier this year, Zanu PF youths invaded Gaika Mine which is owned by Jersey-based and privately owned Duration God which acquired several mines back in 2006 and kept them under care and maintenance due to the volatile political situation in the country at the time.

The army has, however, moved in to dislodge hordes of Zanu PF youths who had invaded the mine.

Zimbabwe

Coca-Cola Revert to Old Formula After Public Threats of Boycott

Cola-Cola has bulked to public outcry over the change of ingredients used in its popular Mazoe brand promising to revert… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.