Nigeria: Fear of Eagles' Early Exit Grips Supporters Club

St. Petersburg — President of Nigeria Eagles Supporters club, Vincent Okumagba has said that he is sure the Eagles will make it from the group stage, if they change their approach differently from their first game against Croatia.

"As of now, I don't even know if the team can still qualify from the group. We don't have any reason losing that game to Croatia. Now, people are rating Iceland higher than Croatia.

"We have registered our displeasure to the players and their handlers. I personally flew about 30 of our members to the match venue against Croatia.

All that money is wasted. I didn't envisaged that Croatia would beat us in that match. They have to change their approach against Iceland on Friday," he said.