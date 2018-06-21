21 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: D'Tigers Continue Flawless Journey to China

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Aikulola

Expectations are high as D'Tigers, led by seasoned head coach, Alex Nwora, returned to the country to continue their perfect start on the road to China.

The match is scheduled for the National Stadium, Surulere between June 29 and July 1.

Nigeria's national basketball team joined FIBA in 1964.

Due to the steady increase in talents from Nigeria as well as the organized recruitment of professional players of Nigerian descent, especially from the NCAA, the team's success has continued to grow.

And following a strong performance in Mali, D'Tigers are looking to book a place in the China 2019 edition.

The first leg of the qualifiers was held in Bamako, Mali, where D'Tigers became the third team to boast a 100 per cent winning record in Africa.

A particular highlight of this was a blowout of host nation Mali by 82-59.

Emerging as runaway leaders of group B, there are many reasons to be optimistic as they return home to protect home soil.

Returnees like Ben Uzoh, a former NBA player, who currently holds an NBA record with the Toronto Raptors as the first rookie with a triple double, and Ike Diogu, the fourth pick in the NBA draft, will be expected to maintain high-level performances that proved instrumental for the team in Mali.

Preparation is expected to begin instantly with the team beginning training imminently before flying to Cote d'Ivoire on Friday, June 22 to compete in two competitive friendlies against Cote d'Ivoire.

The back room staff has expressed the importance of getting some synergy, as this will be instrumental to the team's success.

Speaking on the game, Ogbueze said he is excited to be back in Nigeria.

"My father is from here and it's a blessing to be here.

It is very important to be here and it is such a blessing to come represent my fatherland," adding that this was his first time coming home.

Nigeria

Substandard Products - Maritime Stakeholders Call for Return of SON to Ports

Following the rising rate of fake and substandard imports into Nigeria, Importers and licensed customs agents have… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.