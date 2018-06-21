A suspected armed robber from Glen Norah B in Harare reportedly offloaded tobacco bales from a moving truck before threatening the driver with a knife, a court heard on Tuesday.

Forget Tivai Dhlakama appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing theft charges

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa opposed bail on the basis that there was overwhelming evidence against Dhlakama since he was arrested while driving a kombi used to commit the crime.

It is state's case that on June 7, around 4 am, Tirivashoma Mukwashure of Bindura was driving a Nissan Truck loaded with tobacco bales along Prince Edward Road, Harare.

The court heard that when Mukwashure approached the intersection of Samora Machel and Rotten Row, Dhlakama jumped onto the truck after it had stopped at the traffic lights.

It was alleged that Dhlakama went on to cut the rope which was tying the bales and dropped five from the truck.

Mukwashure heard some noise, stopped his car to investigate and saw Dhlakama jumping from the vehicle before heading straight into a Toyota Hiace kombi which was following behind.

The court heard that Mukwashure tried to confront Dhlakama about the issue and four men armed with knives emerged from the kombi and advanced towards him.

Mukwashure reportedly ran back to his truck fearing for his life and sped from the scene after noting the registration numbers of the Toyota Hiace ADS 5177.

He went to file a police report and supplied detectives with Dhlakama's vehicle registration numbers.

On June 17, detectives received information that Dhlakama was the one who moved with the identified Toyota Hiace and they tracked him and found him with the vehicle.

Dhlakama was subsequently arrested and had been implicated by his accomplices who are already on remand.