Liberia: Group Completes Activities On Mining In Bong, Gbapolu Counties

A development youth group under has completed community Level Engagement on the Impact of Artisanal Mining in two manning communities in Bong and Gbapolu Counties.

The Peaceful Youth Association for Transformation (PYAT) said they observed alleged corruption by field agents or supervisors of government agencies, adding that the agents or supervisors of the Ministry of Lands Mines and Energy is unresponsive to carry out effective monitoring and supervision of artisanal mining activities in the county.

Addressing a press conference, the executive director of the group, Leon N. Gehyigon said they also observed the lack of participation of local authorities in decision making regarding mining operations, local authority lack of education on regulations governing artisanal mining, increased number of elicit artisanal miners, pollution of creeks, streams and rivers.

Mr. Gehyigon said these creeks, streams and rivers are being used for drinking which poses increased vulnerability for women and children within those areas.

He said during their project implementation period, they observed the decline in farming or agricultural activities as a result of ongoing mining activities.

"There are an increased number of abandoned pits within farming and surrounding lands resulting to death of innocent farmers at times," he said.

According to him the project was aimed at supporting miners and stakeholders in developing action and advocacy plans to reduce the impact of their mining operations as well as engaging the county authorities on how to better regulate artisanal mining in the county.