20 June 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Group Completes Activities On Mining In Bong, Gbapolu Counties

Tagged:

Related Topics

A development youth group under has completed community Level Engagement on the Impact of Artisanal Mining in two manning communities in Bong and Gbapolu Counties.

The Peaceful Youth Association for Transformation (PYAT) said they observed alleged corruption by field agents or supervisors of government agencies, adding that the agents or supervisors of the Ministry of Lands Mines and Energy is unresponsive to carry out effective monitoring and supervision of artisanal mining activities in the county.

Addressing a press conference, the executive director of the group, Leon N. Gehyigon said they also observed the lack of participation of local authorities in decision making regarding mining operations, local authority lack of education on regulations governing artisanal mining, increased number of elicit artisanal miners, pollution of creeks, streams and rivers.

Mr. Gehyigon said these creeks, streams and rivers are being used for drinking which poses increased vulnerability for women and children within those areas.

He said during their project implementation period, they observed the decline in farming or agricultural activities as a result of ongoing mining activities.

"There are an increased number of abandoned pits within farming and surrounding lands resulting to death of innocent farmers at times," he said.

According to him the project was aimed at supporting miners and stakeholders in developing action and advocacy plans to reduce the impact of their mining operations as well as engaging the county authorities on how to better regulate artisanal mining in the county.

Liberia

Women Call On Weah to Keep His Promise of Equal Land Rights

"Laws on marriage, divorces, property rights, child custody and land ownership all contain powerful clauses that… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.