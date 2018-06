Liberia: Weah Makes Appointments in Govt

President George Weah has made additional appointments/nominations in government affecting the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), National Security Agency (NSA), Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Agency (LACRA), National Lotteries Authority, Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs & Tourism (MICAT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Governance Commission, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), as well as other agencies.

At the National Oil Company of Liberia, the president appointed Saifuah Mai Gray, President/CEO; Eric Daniels, Vice President for Finance; Lester Tenny, Vice President of Technical Services; Carmena C. Yeke, General Counsel; Cllr. Charles Gibson, Chairman of the Board; Christine Hoff Williams, Member; Christina Harmon, Member; Dr. Moses C. T. Jarbo, Member;

Minister of Finance & Development Planning , Member Minister of Mines & Energy, Member; Minister of Justice, Member and Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation, Member.

At Liberia Telecommunications Authority, the president appointed Maria Harrison, Commissioner, while at Civil Service Agency, Laurine Johnson becomes Director General.

At Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Agency, Dr. John Flomo becomes Managing Director and Ronald Mendscole, Deputy Managing Director/Administration.

At the National Security Authority the president appointed, Gerald F. Smith, Deputy Director/Administration and Stephen B. Dolo , Director of Field Offices.

Those appointed to National Lotteries Authority include Reginald Nagbe, Director General and Neved Kortu, Deputy Director General/Operations.

Journalist Moses O. Browne has been appointed Liberia's Permanent Representative to IMO, while Margaret Cooper Frank was appointed Assistant Minister for Culture, Ministry of Information.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yaba Freeman-Thompson becomes Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs. Others appointed in the government include Elizabeth W. Dorkin, Commissioner, Governance Commission; Regina Sokan Teah, Deputy Register General/Administration, Corporative Development Agency, Marcus Soko Managing Director, DEA and Michael Zehyou, Deputy Managing Director, DEA.

County Attorneys appointed include Cllr. Edwin Martin, Montserrado County; Cllr. David Woah, Grand Bassa County;

Cllr. Deddeh Wilson, Margibi County; Atty. Jonathan Flomo, Bong County; Cllr. Aloysius Allison, Maryland County; Atty. Gabriel Wleh, Gbarpolu County; Cllr. J. Adolphus Karnuah, Sinoe County; Atty. Nyonkpao R.G. Daye, Grand Kru County; Atty. Isaac B. Williams, Grand Gedeh; Atty. G. T. Harris Wowoah, Grand Cape Mount; and Cllr. Jomah Karnely, Bomi County.

The Executive Mansion release said these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.