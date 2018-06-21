Liberia: GOL Gets EU $11m to Strengthen Liberia's Education Sector

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a new grant agreement totaling US$11.07 million for the Global Partnership for Education-funded "Liberia Getting to Best in Education Project."

Finance and Development Planning Minister,Hon. Samuel Tweah, signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, while World Bank-Liberia Country Manager,Madame Larisa Leshchenko signed on behalf of World Bank.

"Liberia Getting to Best in Education Project" is a four-year initiative intended to improve equitable access to early childhood education, improve teacher quality in early childhood and primary education and support the government to strengthen national school accountability systems.

The signing ceremony took place Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the signing ceremony, the World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Madame Larisa Leshchenko said the project will focus on six counties.

"Through the project, which focuses on six counties including Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee and Bomi, over 570 schools will benefit from school grants, nearly 1400 teachers and 1500 principals will be trained and a new School Quality Assessment tool will be implemented to improve education system monitoring and assessment," Madame Larisa Leshchenko underscored.

According to her: "The GPE-funded "Liberia Getting to Best in Education" supports the Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen teachers' workforce by furthering the teacher payroll reforms and creating the fiscal space to bring in qualified teachers."

The World Bank Liberia Country Manager added that the project will also support the Government to establish a national assessment at grades 3 and 6 in English and Mathematics.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Hon. Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning appreciated the World Bank for its continued show of support to the people of Liberia.

He then expressed his excitement over the US$11.07 million grant stating: "We are particularly delighted to sign this US$11.07 million grant through this global partnership because of potential education; There is no more significant sector in the country today as we speak than the education sector". He added that the Government considers the education sector as one of its strongest priorities.

He however promised the World Bank that the Weah-led government will deliver the needed results under the grant agreement.

The signing of this grant agreement further confirms the Government of Liberia's commitment to promoting quality education under its Pro-Poor Agenda.