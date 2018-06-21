20 June 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore One China Policy

President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate and Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie has reaffirms Liberia position to maintain the One China Policy.

Speaking Monday June 18, 2018, at his capitol building office in Monrovia, Senator Chie said the CDC Government will continue to maintain the one china policy and encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Liberia to strengthen the economy of the country.

According to a release from the Press and Public Affairs department of the Liberian senate, Protempore Chie made the statement today when an eighteen men Chinese delegation led by Grand Bassa County Senator, Jonathan Kaipay and Liberian Ambassador to China, D. McKinley Thomas paid an impromptu visit to his office.

He paid tribute to the Chinese Government for the many development projects undertaking in the Country including the ongoing construction work of the capitol building.

Briefing the gathering, the head of the Chinese delegate Ge Yong expressed interest in working and investing in Liberia. He said Power China would like to invest in the country in the areas of energy sector, real estate, especially local housing construction among others.

According to a release signed by Jarlawah A. TonpoDirector of Press of the Liberian Senate,Power China is one of the largest companies in China and has expressed interest in working and investing in Liberia.

The Chinese delegation came to Liberia as a result of a visit made by the first Lady of Liberia, Madam Clar M. Weah and Grand Bassa County Senator, Jonathan Kaipay who participated in several meetings while in China. .

