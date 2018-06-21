Liberia: Pres. Weah Wants African Export-Import Bank Established

President George Weah has resubmitted an Act seeking to ratify an Agreement for the establishment of the African Export- Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) to the 54th National Legislature.

The Act was first submitted to the Legislature by former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in late November 2017.

In a communication, President Weah said the AFREXIMBANK is a Pan-African Financial Institution founded October 1993 to accelerate the growth of trade in Africa, stressing further that it has a mandate to finance and promote intra and extra-African trade through credit (trade and project financing), as well as risk bearing. It mainly guarantees and credit insurance and trade information and advisory services.

"Our Country stands to benefit from the bank's support in development of our financial markets; facilitation of trade beyond the extractive sector; and attraction of foreign exchange, among others. Honorable Speaker, as we seek to build a strong and vibrant financial system that will support private sector development and inclusive economic growth, I ask the Legislature to ratify this legal instrument for the establishment of the African Export-Import Bank in Liberia," Pres. Weah said in his communication to the lawmakers.

The African Export-Import Bank is the foremost pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade.

The Bank was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Its two basic constitutive documents are the Establishment Agreement, which gives it the status of an international organization, and the Charter, which governs its corporate structure and operations. Since 1994, it has approved more than $51 billion in credit facilities for African businesses, including about $10.3 billion in 2016.

AFREXIM BANK had total assets of $11.7 billion as of 31 December 2016 and headquartered in Cairo.

Meanwhile, following the reading of the President's communication, Plenary of the House of Representatives voted, following a motion from Rep. Samuel Kogar to send the communication to the committee on Banking and Currency and Judiciary to review the matter and report in two weeks.