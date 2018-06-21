Liberia: No Media Censorship - Micat Boss Allay Fear

The government of Liberia effort to clean the media licensing regime through a thorough review process has met taut criticisms from segment of the Liberian media with some describing the move as an attempt to clampdown -something Information Minister Eugene L. Nagbe says is unfortunate.

The Government of Liberia on Monday, June 18, 2018 announced a review process and suspended all media licenses issued between January 1 and June 18, 2018. The GOL said during the period, duplication of frequencies to radio and television operators, and incorrect designations and submissions will be reviewed.

Speaking on a local radio show yesterday,Nagbe said since its ascendency the CDC led government has demonstrated commitment to freedom of the press and it will do nothing to infringe on the right of any media house.

"There are several radio stations in this category that we are going to deal with and we will be transparent. The government is committed to press freedom. The President has resubmitted a bill with some amendments that will ensure that even if you cuss his mother or called him any name you will not go to jail", he said.

He mentioned, "there is something called criminal libel against the President. We are trying to remove that law because the President wants a free press. But for us to do a technical review and people say it is threat against the freedom of the press is quite unfortunate".

"This government has proven that it supports free press, we have not infringed on anybody's right and we will maintain that posture. I thought people will be discussing how we repeal repressive laws against the media. If you feel there is violation you can go to court", he added.