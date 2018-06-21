Liberia: Prominent Bongese Chronicles VP Taylor Untold Story

Even before her ascendency as Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard -Taylor record has shown how hard she has worked -helping put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged. And so working with President George M. Weah to implement an aggressive agenda that provides hope for the poor is never a strange phenomenon.

This is why a prominent Bongese Ester Y. Walker, did not mince her word when she described the Liberian Vice President as blessing to the people of Bong County.

"The people of Bong appreciate the Vice President. We see her as the face of this county; we see her as our mother. She's the light on top of the hill", the Bong County Superintendent said in an interview.

Madam Walker, a long-time colleague said she is a testament of Vice President Taylor innumerable impacts, deliverables and humanitarian touch on the lives of the people of Bong and Liberia especially the needy.

"VP Taylor has brought relief to the many less fortunate. She has been involved with humanitarian work since she was First Lady, then she became Senator and now Vice president. She's involved with education and has got hundreds of children on her scholarship", she said.

She recounted that the Liberian VP humanitarian touch is visible as she is sponsoring students spread across the districts with 11 students in Dean's Town District #1and three students in District #2 and is also helping widows and orphans with support on a regular basis.

"VP Taylor is also involved with the renovation of schools and building new schools. She built the Yenewen Elementary School; she renovated the Jorwah Hospital which is now under the supervision of Samaritan Purse. They're now coming to furnish it so it can enter into full swing", she said.

She said "the VP initiated the Village Savings Loan Association VSLA for the promotion of the woman of Bong across the 13 districts. And loan was given to 286 groups of 30 women. Today the women are able to stand on their own. Some have businesses, some have shops and some are selling in the markets. They received funds between L$ 200,000.00 to 500,000.00 each.

"She also sponsors agriculture in this county at the local level by giving tools and other farming materials to local rice farmers. She rebuilt the Teeslay mission that was broken down by the war. Today that school is ready for normal academic activities. I administered her scholarship at the Bong Technical College. That scholarship has the total of 22 students now", she recounted.