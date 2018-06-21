Liberia: 'Education Is Worthy Investment'

The Assistant Pastor of the Life Line Ministry and proprietor of the Future Leaders Daycare and Elementary Institute, Pastor Kessellee Forkpah says education is the only investment that no one can take from a person once they acquire it.

Pastor Forkpah said education is the only investment that no one can take because it is a continuous process which starts at birth and ends at death, nothing that though the process to education maybe slow, but it helps in building the successful future of an individual.

The Clergyman made the assertion during program marking the 2nd graduation and closing exercises of the Future Leaders Daycare and Elementary Institute held in Morris' Farm Community, Moses Blah Road, Paynesville City on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

He asserted that without proper knowledge one lacks all educational benefits in his or her life time.

Forkpah emphasized that education is the only key to success in a personal and professional life that provides values of knowledge and skills.

The Liberian clergyman urges students to pay more attention and be focus on their lesson so that their parents' investment would not fall on unfertilized soil, nothing that it is astute process of learning which helps in obtaining knowledge.

"To the graduates, I want you to understand that what your parents are doing for you is an investment that can never be taken away through any other means rather it is only life that can carry it, because when you die, everything that you have learned eventually dies alone with you," he lamented.

He further indicated that one needs education to be successful in his or her practical life adding that "education develops person ability, skills, moral values and physical power."

Meanwhile, the proprietor used the occasion to applaud parents for their tireless efforts and support in bringing the students so far and also support given to the institution over the years.