20 June 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Wants Afreximbank Ratified

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

President George Weah has resubmitted for ratification, a Bill titled: An Act ratifying the agreement for the establishment of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) which was submitted to that august by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on November 27, 2017.

AFREXIMBANK is a pan-African Financial Institution founded in October 1993 to accelerate the growth of trade in Africa. It has a mandate to finance and promote intra and extra-African trade through credit (trade and project financing) risk bearing, guarantees and credit insurance and trade information and advisory services.

According to President Weah's communication, Liberia stands to benefit from the bank's support in development of financial markets, facilitation of trade beyond the extractive sector and attraction of foreign exchange among others.

"As we seek to build a strong and vibrant financial system that will support private sector development and inclusive economic growth, I ask the legislature to ratify this legal instrument for the establishment of the African Export-import Bank in Liberia," he said in the communication addressed to House Speaker, Bhofal Chambers.

The communication was forwarded to the committees on Banking and Currency and judiciary to report in two weeks.

Liberia

Women Call On Weah to Keep His Promise of Equal Land Rights

"Laws on marriage, divorces, property rights, child custody and land ownership all contain powerful clauses that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.