20 June 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Bastard Generation' - Chief Imam Brands Younger Generation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jackson C. Clay, Jr.

The chief Imam of Liberia, Imam Ali Krayee has branded the younger Liberian general as a 'bastard generation'.

Speaking when he appeared on a local radio station talk show, the Okay Morning Rush aired on Okay 99.5FM, Imam Krayee said his decision to brand the younger generation as a bastard is due to the fact that many children today are born out of wedlock.

"Liberia has a bastard generation because many children today are born out of wedlock and this is causing the kind of problem the country is now facing," Imam Karyee said.

The Muslim religious leader said he believes Liberia is going what she going through and facing the kind of problem it faces due to the kind of generation it has, thus, until this situation can be addressed, the country would continue to face many problems.

Imam Krayee stated that when a man and a woman come together as husband and wife, have children and properly bring those children up, then Liberia would have a better society, something he said is not in Liberia.

"Most of the children you see today, I don't want to use any kind of bad words or harsh words but like the Bible would call it, they are all bastard children," Imam Krayee noted.

At the same time, the chief Imam of Liberia, Imam Ali Krayee has boasted of having very cordial relationship with the Grand Mufti of Liberia, Abubakar Soumawolo.

Recently, there has been war of words between the two Muslim leaders over the beginning and end of the just ended Holy month of Ramadan among Muslims in the country.

"The Grand Mufti of Liberia, sheik Abubakar Soumaworo is an elder, I respect him for age, knowledge and his position. I think sometimes things happen and due to the misinterpretation for the things that happened paint a certain picture to society and people who have motives try to exploit it but things will be well, we are getting along and we will ensure that everything is okay," the chief Imam said.

The Muslim clergyman asserted that misunderstanding started when the Grand Mufti try to believe some people from Clara Town over the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which he (Imam Krayee) said was not the right date.

Meanwhile, Imam Krayee noted that the Muslims community would try to put some measures into place so as to avoid the reoccurrence of such situation within the Muslim community in Liberia.

Share this...

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

email

Linkedin

Pinterest

Liberia

Women Call On Weah to Keep His Promise of Equal Land Rights

"Laws on marriage, divorces, property rights, child custody and land ownership all contain powerful clauses that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.