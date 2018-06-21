Liberia: 'Bastard Generation' - Chief Imam Brands Younger Generation

The chief Imam of Liberia, Imam Ali Krayee has branded the younger Liberian general as a 'bastard generation'.

Speaking when he appeared on a local radio station talk show, the Okay Morning Rush aired on Okay 99.5FM, Imam Krayee said his decision to brand the younger generation as a bastard is due to the fact that many children today are born out of wedlock.

"Liberia has a bastard generation because many children today are born out of wedlock and this is causing the kind of problem the country is now facing," Imam Karyee said.

The Muslim religious leader said he believes Liberia is going what she going through and facing the kind of problem it faces due to the kind of generation it has, thus, until this situation can be addressed, the country would continue to face many problems.

Imam Krayee stated that when a man and a woman come together as husband and wife, have children and properly bring those children up, then Liberia would have a better society, something he said is not in Liberia.

"Most of the children you see today, I don't want to use any kind of bad words or harsh words but like the Bible would call it, they are all bastard children," Imam Krayee noted.

At the same time, the chief Imam of Liberia, Imam Ali Krayee has boasted of having very cordial relationship with the Grand Mufti of Liberia, Abubakar Soumawolo.

Recently, there has been war of words between the two Muslim leaders over the beginning and end of the just ended Holy month of Ramadan among Muslims in the country.

"The Grand Mufti of Liberia, sheik Abubakar Soumaworo is an elder, I respect him for age, knowledge and his position. I think sometimes things happen and due to the misinterpretation for the things that happened paint a certain picture to society and people who have motives try to exploit it but things will be well, we are getting along and we will ensure that everything is okay," the chief Imam said.

The Muslim clergyman asserted that misunderstanding started when the Grand Mufti try to believe some people from Clara Town over the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which he (Imam Krayee) said was not the right date.

Meanwhile, Imam Krayee noted that the Muslims community would try to put some measures into place so as to avoid the reoccurrence of such situation within the Muslim community in Liberia.

Share this...

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

email

Linkedin

Pinterest