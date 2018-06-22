21 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Don't Blame Buhari If 2018 Budget Is Not Fully Implemented - Senator

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Deji Elumoye

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Bukar Ibrahim, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed if the 2018 budget is not fully implemented.

Ibrahim, who represents Yobe East in the Senate, spoke Thursday at the public presentation of his book -- Poorlitics: The Story of the Little Boy from Goniri, and The Progressives' Manifesto -- saying the possibility of wholistically implementing this year's budget should be ruled out.

He said there was no time in the recent past that annual budgets were fully implemented, asking: "When have we implemented the federal budget 100 per cent?"

Ibrahim further said: "At times, the annual budgets are implemented between 50 and 70 per cent and there is no way any budget can go the whole 100 per cent implementation."

He said there was nothing wrong in the National Assembly inserting some projects in the 2018 budget, adding that: "What does it really matter if certain projects that are considered important are inserted in this year's budget by the legislature?"

The senator also hinted of his readiness to contest for the presidency "but that will be after the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari".

He also said the Senate is not for the young per se "so at 69 years, I will continue to be in the Senate to contribute my quota towards the progress of the country through law making".

More on This

'Low Oil Production, Price May Limit Implementation of 2018 Budget'

Nigeria may be ensnared in another budget deficit as members of the Organization Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.