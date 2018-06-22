21 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Former Sofapaka Skipper Bagoole Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Former Sofapaka skipper Johnson Bagoole has died at 38, Ugandan media reported on Thursday.

A senior Ugandan Journalist has told Capital Sport that the utility player succumbed to meningitis in Lira, Northern Uganda where he was rushed to from Kampala after his condition worsened.

Bagoole had two separate stints at Sofapaka including the successful 2014 season where they clinched the GOtv Shield and in 2016 captained the side to avoid relegation. He left the club mid last season and moved to Congo where he played for Bukavu Dawa.

According to popular Ugandan sports website Kawowo Sports, Bagoole had been bed ridden for close to a month suffering from malaria until he was transferred to Northern Uganda where he was diagnosed with Crytococal Meningitis.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Sofapaka head coach John Baraza who has known bagoole since his playing days in Rwanda said he received the news with profound shock.

"It is so sad because Bagoole is a good lad on top of being a good player. I have knoen him for a long time and even when I was starting my coaching career, he was there to support me and give me words of wisdom," a dejected Baraza said.

He added; "He was a good and kind person especially with our junior team where he often went to coach and even bought them a whole set of uniforms. As a club we are quite saddened."

"It is sad news that the lion is gone. We have lost Johnson Bagoole. We are making arrangements to transport the body back to Kampala and finally to the ancestral village. Details of the burial arrangements will be communicated in the due course," Simon Musoke, a former footballer who also played in the same team with Bagoole at Bukavu Dawa told Kawowo.

At Capital Sports, we send our condolences to his family and friends back in Uganda.

Kenya

Confirmed: Toxic Sugar on Shelves

Samples of contraband sugar detained by the police tested positive for lead and copper, and also did not meet the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.