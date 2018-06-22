Kenya: Simiyu Took Responsibility for Paris Fiasco - Kru

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has revealed that it sacked head coach Innocent Simiyu because he was fully responsible for the masking of 'Make it Kenya' sponsor logo.

On Thursday, a day that saw the Kenya Rugby Union dominate the headlines for the wrong reasons, saw Simiyu shown the door four months to the end of his contract even as he guided the Shujaa team to collecting highest points (104) in a HSBC Sevens World Series.

"The Kenya Rugby Union has mutually parted ways with Kenya Sevens Head Coach Innocent Simiyu effective immediately. He took full responsibility for the display that saw the playing unit blank out sponsor's branding in Paris Sevens which negatively impacted our country and sponsor's image," KRU said in a statement.

"We are fully aware that the Rugby World Cup Sevens is around the corner and are taking the necessary steps to ensure our participation," the Union added.