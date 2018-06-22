Kenya: Initial Report on Arberdares Plane Crash Due to Be Released Thursday

Nairobi — The preliminary report of the investigation into the FlySax plane crash is expected to be released on Thursday.

The report will be presented to the Transport and Public Works Committee by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

The Authority's Director General Gilbert Kibe warned against speculation on the probable cause of the crash that killed 10 people in the Aberdares.

He told the committee that the pilot was diverted to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on her own request because of two connecting passengers on board.

Kibe had also refuted claims that the pilot was misled by air traffic controllers to fly at 11,000 feet above sea level but declined to elaborate, only saying he cannot comment further since the matter is still under investigation.

Kibe added that the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) was also working, contrary to alleged accusations that it was faulty which led to delayed location of the plane.

However, the committee chairman David Pkosing and a member Chris Wamalwa of Kiminini insisted that there was professional negligence and demanded action against those responsible.