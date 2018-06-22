21 June 2018

Kenya: Melvin Marsh CEO Mutahi Appointed to UN Global Impact Board

Nairobi — UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed the CEO of Melvin Marsh International Limited Flora Mutahi to the board of the United Nations Global Compact.

Her company manufacturers popular Melvins flavored tea blends, salt and rice products under the brand name Melvins.

She also acts as the Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chairlady, and the patron of the Women in Manufacturing Caucus.

In accepting her new role, Mutahi says she will use the platform to support responsible business practices in Kenya and the continent through the integration of the UN Global Compact principles in business.

"It is an honor to be appointed to this position, I look forward to championing responsible business practices in Kenya and the wider Africa region through the integration of the UN Global Compact principles in business as well as the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to achieve Vision 2030 and Agenda 2063," said Ms. Mutahi.

CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Lise Kingo has welcomed the move adding that her appointment, alongside those of others, will help guide the strategic direction of the UN Global Compact as it work to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create the world.

