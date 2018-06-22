21 June 2018

Kenya: BOC Appoints Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as Managing Director

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — BOC Kenya Plc has appointed Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as Managing Director effective July 16, 2018.

She joins BOC from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), which she headed.

Other key roles she has previously held include country Director of Cudbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, and General Manager at Unga Limited.

"The board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate MS Gathoni Mwangi on her new appointment," said Ruth Ngobi, Company Secretary.

The move follows the resignation of the former Managing Director Millicent Onyonyi mid-February, two years after she took helm at the firm.

Onyonyi, who is also the former Oil Libya retail coordinator, was appointed in April 2016, replacing Maria Msiska who had left the firm in January of that year after five-and-a-half years at the helm.

The Gas Company has seen depressed earning as they recorded 56 percent decline in profits in 2017 to hit Sh39 million compared to Sh126 million profit in 2016.

