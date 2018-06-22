21 June 2018

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: President Kagame in Ghana for African Transformation Forum

Accra, 21 June 2018- President Kagame is in Ghana to take part in the second African Transformation Forum (ATF2018) hosted by the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

The two-day forum offers an opportunity for the private sector and other non-state actors to engage on ways to help shape the course of economic transformation in Africa.

President Kagame will join the Heads of State panel alongside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan of Côte d'Ivoire where he will share his vision for Africa's transformation, including the key role of foreign and domestic investment.

The two Heads of State will later be joined by Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Executive Vice President of Unilever, Yaw Nsarkoh in a panel discussion on the benefits of a strong partnership between the public and private sectors to enact--and maintain--a successful transformation strategy.

The event brings together high-level government officials, CEOs, as well as other leaders from the private sector to discuss solutions and make commitments towards accelerating job growth, boosting investment, and implementing transformation policies.

