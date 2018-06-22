Kenya: Man Who Had Four-Inch Nails Hammered Into Skull Passes On

A man who was attacked and had two four inch nails hammered into his skull has died. The man identified as Robert Muchagi passed on at Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday after the attack that took place in Kabuitu in Igembe Central.

Mr Muchagi's assailants drove the two nails into his head from the back leaving them embedded in his skull.

After the attack, the deceased was rushed to Maua Mission Hospital in Meru by a neighbour, but was later transferred to KNH.

Before meeting his untimely death, Mr Muchagi worked as a mason in Meru town.

HAMMERED

This is not the first incident of a similar nature has been reported since the beginning of the year.

In February, a man, identified as Isaac Mutembei, 40, was attacked in a bar in Nthambi Ward in Tharaka Nithi and had four nails driven into his skull by his assailant.

His attacker had first hit him with a hammer on the head rendering him unconscious before driving the nails through his skull.

He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he underwent a six-hour surgery to remove the nails, before medics induced a two-day coma.