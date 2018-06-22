Nigeria: Why Buhari Should Be Re-Elected - Ministers

Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some ministers on Thursday gave reasons why they believe President Muhammadu Buhari should be re-elected in 2019.

The ministers were responding to a question by a moderator during a discussion with journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The event was part of the International Press Institute's conference holding at the Nigerian capital.

The information minister, Lai Mohammed, said Mr Buhari should be re-elected because the federal government has delivered on its promises.

"We have delivered well on all our promises," he said.

He listed the promises achieved as fight against insecurity, anti-corruption efforts and economic growth.

In his view, interior minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, said Nigerians should re-elect the president because "Nigeria cannot get any body better than Buhari."

In her opinion, the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, said her explanation would be because "the economy is better positioned than it was before the current administration."

On his part, the minister of trade and investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, said his reason would be "because government has changed the narrative. We have focused on insecurity, corruption among others. Rather than saying that corruption is not a problem."

Each of the ministers was asked to provide brief responses and thus had no time to explain their stance.

Mr Dambazzau had earlier described government's commitment towards combating insecurity as all encompassing. Responding to a question on how he would rank government's security achievement on a scale of one to ten, Mr Dambazzau said he "would tell Nigerians that government's effort is ten-over-ten."

Reacting to his ranking, many in the audience exclaimed in amazement, forcing the minister to add that government can still do more than it has done so far.