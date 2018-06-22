Kenya: Sugary Lies That Kenyans are Sharing on Social Media

The online community is not completely convinced by a report given by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) that claims to have not found traces of mercury in the sugar.

Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae while appearing in front of a parliamentary committee on Thursday, said that the samples of sugar they have tested contain no heavy metal contaminants including mercury.

This information was met with different reactions by netizens and through the hashtag #SugaryLies most expressed disbelief following the governments new findings.

#SugaryLies our politicians are still shameless and the government remains clueless so i guess we will just have to make our tea sugarless

-- king pin (@DonCollins001) June 21, 2018

Living in Nairobi should be included on your CV, it's a skill on its own... ... #SugaryLies

-- Msupa_Arsenali (@nivaasenath) June 21, 2018

#SugaryLies pic.twitter.com/R8YK7WNo8X

-- MosesToday (@NjorogeMG) June 21, 2018

#SugaryLies how government has been fighting corruption pic.twitter.com/0htWCbPgJ0

-- Viunzi Na maji (@DopingAthlete) June 21, 2018

Mimi niko na maswali mingi sana about this sugar thing. Who really did the test to find the mercury in the sugar? Has anyone else analysed the results and samples? #SugaryLies

-- Jackson Kamau (@DjSoxxy) June 21, 2018

And then there were those who gave others advice on how to detect mercury in the sugar.

*How to separate coper and mercury from sugar*

1. Put water in a container possibly a sufuria.

2. Heat the water to boil.

3. Add sugar to the boiling water.

4. Add tea leaves.

5. Kunywa chai uwache ujinga.#SugaryLies

-- Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) June 21, 2018

Separating Copper and Mecury from sugar. Share widely to save lives! #SugaryLies pic.twitter.com/0aUdidB2BF

-- Simon Ochaly (@simous97) June 21, 2018