Kenya: Amani's Hubby Lands Plum Job at Safaricom

Sultry songbird Amani's Nigerian husband Chinasa Udeala has been appointed the new General Manager of Safaricom's music streaming service, Songa.

Udeala was a top pick for the job due to his vast experience in business development, content acquisition, distribution and partnerships in the digital space.

Until his appointment, Udeala, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North London and a Masters Degree in Strategic Marketing from University of Greenwich-London, had served as the Regional Director East Africa of Tecno's Boomplay Music App.

SECRET WEDDING

He has previously worked as East Africa Head of Business for Spinlet, Head of Business and Content Strategy Manager (East Africa) for Africori, one of the continent's largest content aggregators.

"I am very passionate about the Kenyan and African music industry. I want to help establish Songa as the leading platform for Local, African and international music in Kenya and on the continent," Udeala said of his appointment.

"I also want to open the platform up to every local artists so they can upload their music and create an opportunity for them to earn revenue," he addesd.

Udeala and Amani had a secret wedding sometime last year after dating for some time.