Angola: INCA Discuss Ways to Increase Coffee Production

Sumbe — The National Coffee Institute (INCA) is promoting the first meeting of the institution in the city of Gabela, Cuanza Sul province, from June 21 to 22 to draw up policies for the development of the coffee production.

The meeting will discuss, among other topics, development of coffee, palm and cocoa, as well as credit policy as inducing factor for development of cash crops. Among other topics, the event is also debating the production of coffee seedlings, vegetative multiplication of coffee, management of a palm oil production unit, the rural school as a rural extension methodology, the collection of statistical data, the promotion of cashew culture in Angola and the experience in cashew production.

The province of Cuanza Sul has an annual coffee production of about five thousand tons.