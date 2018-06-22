21 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Appeals for Greater Care and Affection for Elderly People

Cuito — More dignity, respect, affection and comfort for the elderly are among the aspects requested last Wednesday, in the central Bié Province, by the minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Victória da Conceição, to social workers in the Elavoco LyoMuenho shelter home in Cuito City.

The Minister made these considerations to ANGOP, during a verification visit to the mentioned social institution, during her two-day stay in the province of Bié.

She defended the need for greater commitment and better work in favour of improving the condition of elderly people.

The minister recalled on the occasion that the Angolan state, through specific legislation, has created shelter homes and centres to host and help unprotected and vulnerable people.

The Elavoco LyoMuenho shelter home is host to 42 elderly people (20 males and 22 females).

