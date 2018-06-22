21 June 2018

Angola: Police Hand Over Seized Ivory to Environment Ministry Seized Ivory

Luanda — The National Police delivered part of the ivory seized on June 04, at Luanda's 04 de Fevereiro International Airport, to the Ministry of Environment, since the institution is responsible for the control of these items.

Speaking to the press on the presentation of the items, the director of the Operations Centre of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Commissioner Amaro Neto, said the Police apprehended a tonne of ivory and part of it was handed over to the Environment Ministry.

He also said the other half of the ivory is currently found in France being the Interpol the one responsible for resending it to Angola.

The commissioner, who did not unveil the quantity of the ivory delivered to the Environment Ministry, added that the crime was perpetrated by seven Angolan citizens, who took items from the country's fauna to trade in United Arab Emirates.

The director also announced the apprehension of 20 kg of cocaine at Luanda Airport, which was ingested by a Brazilian citizen.

This is the first time Angolan Police arrest a Brazilian citizen involved in drug trafficking.

