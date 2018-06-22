Africa: Who Is Mohamed Al-Bambary and Why Should We Care?

analysis

The African Union Summit is the ideal forum in which to place pressure on Morocco to release this media activist and journalist, who has been jailed in Western Sahara for exposing ill-treatment of the Saharawis.

Later in June 2018, Moroccan King Mohammed VI will travel to Nouakchott, Mauritania to participate in the 31st African Union Summit. It will only be the third summit that Morocco has attended since its re-admission to the AU in early 2017.

Morocco withdrew from the AU (the Organisation of African Unity; OAU) in 1984 to protest against the admission of Western Sahara as a full member of the organisation. Morocco's relationship with Western Sahara is a complicated one. In 1975 Morocco invaded the territory following the withdrawal of the Spanish colonial administration. This move was contested by the Polisario Front, which engaged in armed conflict with the Moroccan government until a ceasefire in 1991.

The Saharawi people have abjured armed struggle and placed their trust in the UN system and international law to resolve the issue. In response, Morocco has...