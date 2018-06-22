21 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Who Is Mohamed Al-Bambary and Why Should We Care?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Catherine Constantinides

The African Union Summit is the ideal forum in which to place pressure on Morocco to release this media activist and journalist, who has been jailed in Western Sahara for exposing ill-treatment of the Saharawis.

Later in June 2018, Moroccan King Mohammed VI will travel to Nouakchott, Mauritania to participate in the 31st African Union Summit. It will only be the third summit that Morocco has attended since its re-admission to the AU in early 2017.

Morocco withdrew from the AU (the Organisation of African Unity; OAU) in 1984 to protest against the admission of Western Sahara as a full member of the organisation. Morocco's relationship with Western Sahara is a complicated one. In 1975 Morocco invaded the territory following the withdrawal of the Spanish colonial administration. This move was contested by the Polisario Front, which engaged in armed conflict with the Moroccan government until a ceasefire in 1991.

The Saharawi people have abjured armed struggle and placed their trust in the UN system and international law to resolve the issue. In response, Morocco has...

Africa

Scratch the Surface and the Beautiful Game is Always There: Memories of Playing Soccer in Côte d'Ivoire

"No one polishes the dust off my heart the way he does." —  Rabih Alameddine on the great Spanish midfielder… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.