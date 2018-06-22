Nigeria: Crashed Marriage - Toyin Abraham Apologises to Mercy Aigbe

Some actresses never cease to entertain their teeming social media fans what with their regular Instagram fights and call outs.

About a week ago, Yoruba actresses, Toyin Abraham, popularly known as Toyin Aimakhu, and Mercy Aigbe, slugged it out on Instagram.

Trouble began after Toyin accused Mercy of being the reason for her crashed marriage with her ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson a week ago.

Toyin stormed Mercy's Instagram page to blast her, accusing her of being a 'big for nothing hypocrite' who only knows how to 'write epistles' when two people are fighting.

This was after Mercy sent a congratulatory message to Adeniyi's (Toyin's ex-husband) fiancée, Seyi Edun.

Their fight caught the attention of social media users itching to understand what actually happened.

Toyin however appears to regret her attack on her colleague who recently purchased her own 'mansion' in Lagos.

She publicly apologised to Mercy on Instagram on Thursday.

She described her accusation as one of her moments of 'mess up'.

She wrote, "I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of "mess-up" and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace.

"Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences.

"Today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry, It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present".

Meanwhile, the regular social media spats between Yoruba actresses has prompted veteran actor, Yinka Quadri, to wade in.

The actor has charged his younger colleagues to remain cordial, support one another and shun the envy.

Another actress, Dayo Amusa, has also expressed her displeasure about the level of disrespect in the Yoruba movie industry. The popular actress posted a series of rants on Instagram on Thursday.