Nigeria: Zakzaky Trial - Police Inspector Killed As Shi'ite Protest Turns Violent

Kaduna — A police inspector was killed yesterday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenatu.

The protest came after Zakzaky and his wife were arraigned before a chief magistrate court in Kaduna. The protest caused serious traffic gridlock in Kaduna metropolis and grounded commercial activities as all points leading to the court located in Gabasawa police station were cordoned off by security agents.

A witness told our correspondent that the slain policeman was among the troops deployed to stop the protesting Shi'ites and was over-powered by the sect members around Ahmadu Bello Way by Kano Road in the metropolis.

He said, "The policemen were firing tear gas and live ammunition into the air and had to some extent succeeded in pushing the protesters back, but they over-powered one mobile policeman around Kano Road by Ahmadu Bello Way. He was mobbed to death and they even took his gun away."

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the killing of the inspector.

He said, "Our officer was stabbed and stoned to death by IMN members yesterday while they were protesting, he died on the way to the hospital and was confirmed dead at the Barau Dikko hospital.

"We have arrested 11 persons in connection with his murder including the five we arrested in connection with Wednesday's protest. They will be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly."

He said that the police were able to contain the situation and allowed free flow of traffic adding that normalcy has since returned to the state.

Meanwhile, our correspondent reports that journalists, who arrived the court as early as 7am, were barred from the court premises, but were allowed to observe happenings from a distance.

However, speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, Counsel to Zakzaky and wife, Femi Falana SAN said, "The court did not sit, we were informed by the registrar of the court that the presiding justice, Gideon Kurada, is indisposed and in the circumstance, we have to take a date.

"The prosecution and defense counsel have agreed to come back on the 11th of July, 2018 to have, possibly the arraignment. We have filed an application for bail of our clients," he said.

He said though his clients were in court today (yesterday), they were being detained by the state and described Zakzaky's state of health as 'very bad'.