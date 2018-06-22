22 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria May Lose $561.2m to 50 Percent PMs Import Rebate in 2018 - NPA

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, said Nigeria might lose about $561.2 million and N34.2m if the approved 50 per cent rebate on petrol importation is sustained.

Usman disclosed this on Thursday during the 2017 Budget Performance and 2018 Budget Defence meeting of NPA management with House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours in Abuja.

She advised that such waiver should be reviewed because it had not impacted on the official pump price of the product pegged at N145 per litre.

She said that NPA lost $234.4m and N3.2bn as a result of 50 per cent reduction of charges on petrol vessels from 2009 to 2015.

The managing director added that in 2018, $561.2m and N334.2m may be lost for the reason.

"If you have done this before, why do you want to re-introduce it. And, if you re-introduced it, let Nigerians know that the price of fuel will be reduced because government has reduced NPA charges by 50 per cent.

"When you look at PPPRA template, you will see NPA charges were reduced by half," she said.

While calling for immediate review of the policy, Usman stressed the need to ascertain the benefits accruable to ordinary Nigerians in terms of reduction in the price of petroleum products.

"The Nigerian Ports Authority has been given directive to provide 50 per cent rebate on all PMS vessels that are coming into Nigeria.

"So, we are concerned about that 50 per cent rebate because it was instituted and suspended in June, 2015 and within that period (2011-2015), there was no reduction in the price per litre of PMS.

"So, who enjoyed that rebate?

"Now that it is being re-introduced, we need to see that recognition within the PPPRA template, within the price for a litre of fuel.

"We cannot keep on giving a rebate without it being reflected in price of petrol; we are concerned about that," she said.

Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Patrick Asadu, urged all federal agencies not to ground the government's activities because of the 2019 general elections.

He also tasked them on the need to be accountable by ensuring value for money in the discharge of their statutory functions.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Govt to Borrow U.S.$4,4 Billion for 2018 Budget Deficit

The federal government has pencilled down a plan to borrow a total of N1.643 trillion to fund the deficit in the 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.