22 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Conduct 2019 Elections As Scheduled

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the 2019 general elections are held as scheduled and that the May 29 handover date remained sacrosanct.

The party said the alleged attacks, threats and intimidation targeted at its past leaders showed that the APC and the Buhari presidency were scared of 2019 and seeking to apply all machinations to overheat the polity and ostensibly frustrate the process.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the presidency did not have the right to undermine the nation's democratic process or hijack the apparatus of state power against any Nigerian for any reason.

"Today, our dear nation, Nigeria, has finally fallen into a perilous time. There are fears and trepidation everywhere.

"The safety, personal freedom and wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly opposition members, are no longer guaranteed.

"The PDP wants the APC and the Buhari presidency to know that despite their machinations, the 2019 general elections must hold as scheduled, as Nigerians will never be cowed into allowing them to stay a day beyond May 29, 2019, no matter the intimidation, threats and harassment," he said.

Nigeria

Govt to Borrow U.S.$4,4 Billion for 2018 Budget Deficit

The federal government has pencilled down a plan to borrow a total of N1.643 trillion to fund the deficit in the 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.