Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Conduct 2019 Elections As Scheduled

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the 2019 general elections are held as scheduled and that the May 29 handover date remained sacrosanct.

The party said the alleged attacks, threats and intimidation targeted at its past leaders showed that the APC and the Buhari presidency were scared of 2019 and seeking to apply all machinations to overheat the polity and ostensibly frustrate the process.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the presidency did not have the right to undermine the nation's democratic process or hijack the apparatus of state power against any Nigerian for any reason.

"Today, our dear nation, Nigeria, has finally fallen into a perilous time. There are fears and trepidation everywhere.

"The safety, personal freedom and wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly opposition members, are no longer guaranteed.

"The PDP wants the APC and the Buhari presidency to know that despite their machinations, the 2019 general elections must hold as scheduled, as Nigerians will never be cowed into allowing them to stay a day beyond May 29, 2019, no matter the intimidation, threats and harassment," he said.