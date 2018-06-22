Photo: Abubaker Lubowa / The Monitor

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago talks to Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze at Kiruddu Hospital.

Police have served hospitalized Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze with a court order demanding to seize her phones, computers and tablets to help with investigations relating to the death of MP Ibrahim Abiriga earlier this month.

The order issued by Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court in Kampala states that the gadgets will be held for 14 days subject to the renewal of the time by the court.

The order was handed over by the CID spokesperson Vincent Sekatte to Ms Nambooze's lawyer Erias Lukwago at Kiruddu hospital where the lawmaker was admitted on June 16, 2018.

Reacting to the order issued by the Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani on June 20, Mr Lukwago said: "Persecution of Hon Nambooze has been stretched to levels of absurdity! How on earth can a reasonable person coerce someone battling for dear life to produce the gadgets listed herein?"

Ms Nambooze was first arrested on June 13 over statements on social media which security agencies suspect led to the assassination of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Buga on June 8.

She was briefly held at Jinja Road before she was transferred to Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District where she was questioned before she was released on bond.

However, the following day, June 14, she was summoned to Nagalama Police Station for further questioning before she was detained.

This was after President Museveni during his budget speech said suspects in murder cases should not be released on police bond or granted court bail.

Her health condition deteriorated before she was rushed to Kiruddu Hospital on June 16.

Ms Nambooze was last Friday scheduled to travel back to India for review following a successful spine operation in November last year at Manipal Hospital where metals were inserted in her back following the September 27 parliamentary fracas.