22 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Not Too Young to Run Is PMB's Clarion Call On Youth'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — National coordinator of Movement for the sustenance of Buhari's policies and Tarauni federal constituency's aspirant under All Progressive Congress (APC); Engineer Muftahu Aliyu Hassan has yesterday described the recently signed 'Not too young to run bill' into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as wake-up call and a challenge to Nigerian youths.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, the APC aspirant stated that, the signing of the bill signifies that it is time for the youths to swing into action by utilizing the opportunity given by the law in bringing about visible positive change. "The new law is a challenge thrown to Nigerian youths, it is a time to prove to the world how worthy the Nigerian youths are. Though, we are not oblivion of other factors that may slow the move. However, active utilization of the opportunity given to us is the only way of thanking President Muhammadu Buhari," said Muftahu.

Highlighting areas of concern on the bill, he pointed out that, taken into consideration of the Nigerian political trend of Nigeria as a nation there is the need for revisiting some issues around the fees and other financial commitment demanded by political parties.

Nigeria

Govt to Borrow U.S.$4,4 Billion for 2018 Budget Deficit

The federal government has pencilled down a plan to borrow a total of N1.643 trillion to fund the deficit in the 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.