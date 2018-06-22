Nigeria: 'Not Too Young to Run Is PMB's Clarion Call On Youth'

Kano — National coordinator of Movement for the sustenance of Buhari's policies and Tarauni federal constituency's aspirant under All Progressive Congress (APC); Engineer Muftahu Aliyu Hassan has yesterday described the recently signed 'Not too young to run bill' into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as wake-up call and a challenge to Nigerian youths.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, the APC aspirant stated that, the signing of the bill signifies that it is time for the youths to swing into action by utilizing the opportunity given by the law in bringing about visible positive change. "The new law is a challenge thrown to Nigerian youths, it is a time to prove to the world how worthy the Nigerian youths are. Though, we are not oblivion of other factors that may slow the move. However, active utilization of the opportunity given to us is the only way of thanking President Muhammadu Buhari," said Muftahu.

Highlighting areas of concern on the bill, he pointed out that, taken into consideration of the Nigerian political trend of Nigeria as a nation there is the need for revisiting some issues around the fees and other financial commitment demanded by political parties.