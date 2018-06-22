Chiradzulu — Youths in Chiradzulu have committed to taking proper care of the elderly to ensure their safety.

The youth made the pledge on Monday during a luncheon organized for the elderly in Group Village Chakachadza in the area of Traditional Authority Mpama in the district.

Director of Chimkombero Youth Organization (CYO), Mcfarlen Munjeleriwa said the elderly are the roots for the younger generation such that without them they could not have existed.

"We organized the lunch to honour the elderly in our community and to take away the myth that when a person is old, they are a wizard or a witch. This is just a perception because if indeed they were really wizards, I don't think God could have kept them this far," he said.

Munjeleriwa added that the elderly in this country live in fear because sometimes they are accused of things that they were not responsible for such as poor rains and death in communities.

He also said the elderly are the ones that know the history and if the country wants to progress, there was need to involve them.

Gidesi Chalamanda, who was also the guest artist during the luncheon, thanked the youth for considering him to eat with his fellow elders in the district and advised the youth to continue taking care of the elderly so that they enjoy their last days in life.

Chalamanda, 88, said the youth should always respect the elders for them to live a good life, adding that they should always make sure that they live peacefully and establish good relationships with people.

Chiradzulu Police Community Policing Coordinator, Inspector Kingsley Mvuthe commended the youth for organizing the luncheon, saying that ill-treating elders is a crime and once found the law would take its course.

Mvuthe added that cases of ill-treatment of the elderly in the district were low because security agents work hand in hand with the community in sensitizing people on the importance of taking care of the elders.

"We once had a case where the elders were mistreated and we managed to arrest some of the people and are now serving their prison sentences," Mvuthe said.

One of the elders, Nellie Maonga, 64, said she was happy to meet some of her friends she used to play with during her youthful days.

Maonga, therefore, advised the youth to emulate the example set by CYO instead of indulging in bad behaviours. She, however, pledged to mobilize the youth in her village to join youth clubs to become responsible citizens.

CYO was established in 2010 and takes care of people with albinism, encourages boys and girls to stay in school and help to end early marriages and teen pregnancies among other activities.

More than 150 elders partook in the luncheon and were also presented with a gift package containing soap, sugar, salt, matches and body lotion.