22 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Gospel Hip Hop Intercessor Bounces Back With a Single 'Phawa'

By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe — Gospel hip hop artist popularly known by his stage name Intercessor, real name Robin Pemba says in July this year he is bouncing back with a new single titled 'Phawa' after gaining maturity in terms of lyrics.

Upon releasing his first single in 2012 called 'Forward ever' which was performed at Kamuzu Academy during an outreach organised by Christ Embassy International, Intercessor also released another single in 2016 titled 'aka kokha' which hooked most hip hop fans to ask for his songs during music request programs in different radio stations.

After taking a break, perfecting and fine tuning his talent Intercessor bangs with a single which will be released through an MBC Radio 2 program called Made on Monday.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency Artist Robin Pemba said Malawians should brace themselves for some good music like 'Phawa' saying the song has been fine tuned and perfected fit to arouse audience.

"People will be impacted, inspired and transformed because the song is spirit filled, well organised and maturity in terms of lyrics suitable for everyone." Said Pemba.

According to the Author the song Phawa (power) the title is self explanatory and is very unique to compare with previous songs because the messages in the song will inspire more people.

"You can spot just by the title without doubts you can recognize that in deed there is power in the song and many people will be stimulated after listening to it" He said

Pemba advised fellow artists to be responsible to hate sins, love people and work hard in whatever they do saying there is nothing that comes easy.

One of his fans, also a secondary school mate Frygh G said he detected some characters in the man during his teens some time back.

He demonstrated some talents in music career saying it is not surprised to see his talent growing.

"I knew that one day his capacity will grow, and when I listen to his songs I don't get surprised, I just articulate that the musician has Gods ordained talent to accomplish," he said

The messages in his songs are indeed comfort, admonish and give hope to the hopeless.

Intercessor is a Lilongwe based artist, also an entrepreneur very passionate to reach higher level in music and inspires much to be like an American Christian Rapper FLAME who released 5 tracks.

