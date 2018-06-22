Namibia: Refugee Influx At Osire Persists

22 June 2018

OFFICIALS dealing with refugees at the Osire settlement have reported a monthly inflow of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Kivu districts.

Josephine Nghimtina, said this on Wednesday during the celebration of international world refugee day at Osire.

She said the settlement is also housing other refugees from Burundi, Rwanda, Nigeria, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and some other countries in smaller numbers.

Osire was established in 1992 with a refugee population of over 25 000 until in 2014 when many Angolans took voluntary repatriation.

"From 25 000 in 1992 to 3 000 in 2014 was a huge drop. But now since 2017, we are seeing increased migration, bringing a total verified number of refugees and asylum-seekers in the settlement to 4 500," said Nghimtina.

The migration is attributed mainly to new conflicts in the DRC's northern and southern Kivu districts, where regular protests are occurring against the extended stay in power by president Joseph Kabila. Nghimtina said from January to December 2017, a total of 625 Congolese entered Namibia through different entry points, and were absorbed by Osire as refugees. As from January to June 2018, 359 Congolese refugees have been resettled at Osire.

Osire is situated approximately 120 kilometres south-east of Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region. Otjozondjupa regional governor Otto Ipinge said in a statement read on his behalf that housing these refugees is a core part of what the nation is well-known for doing over the past years.

He said the Namibian government would remain committed to giving humanitarian assistance to refugees and protection to asylum-seekers under the 1951 Refugee Convention, and 1967 protocols relating to the status of refugees.

"As Namibians, let us recognise our responsibilities and open doors with a welcoming hand to the most vulnerable neighbours during their time of greatest need," Ipinge stated.

Senior regional protection officer for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), George Kuchio, said at the celebrations that when conflicts emerge, millions of people are uprooted and displaced.

"Therefore, taking care of refugees must be a global and shared responsibility," he added.

However, in 2015, the UNHCR in Namibia discontinued its technical and social operations, and handed over the Osire refugee settlement to Komeho Namibia, which is a humanitarian organisation ensuring the upkeep of asylum-seekers and refugees here.

The Namibian government continues to provide Osire with the most needed essential services, such as a pre-primary and senior secondary schools, a police station, clinic, postal services and offices for the ministries of agriculture and home affairs and immigration, respectively.

- Nampa

