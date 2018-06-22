South Africa: Boabab Secure SAB League Play Off Spot in Limpopo

21 June 2018 - Baobab Zero Fake grinded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mopani SAB League Stream A champions, Jackson Young Stars on Sunday to book a place in the Limpopo SAB/ABC Provincial Promotional Playoffs.

An exciting and fitting of regional final, the game went on to be a game of two halves. Zero Fake dominated heavily in the first half missing three clear chances and the second half was a different ball game as Jackson came out stronger of the two.

The fans at the Nkowankowa Stadium had to wait until the 87th minute for the deadlock to be broken. With the thought of penalties already on the back of some players mind, Stanley Maake struck with only three minutes to regulation time following an explosive counter attack to end Jackson's hopes of reaching the provincial playoffs.

It was Jackson's first time reaching the SAB Champ of Champs and Zero Fake Coach Peace Khoza thought inexperience at this stage costed Jackson dearly.

"Lack of experience surely. In the dying minutes, they threw lot of men forward and we caught them on the counter," Khoza said. "They have a very good team with a very good goalkeeper who has some excellent reflexes" added the Zero Fake mentor.

Zero Fake will join Simple Yellows from Capricorn region and Tshakhuma RO na Ndilani who will be representing Vhembe at the playoffs. Sekhukhune and Waterburg regions will know their representatives this coming weekend when they conclude their inter-regional playoffs.

The playoffs are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 31 June and 1 July at Nkowankowa Stadium in the Mopani region.