Namibia: Parliament Adjourned Over Corruption Claims, Insults

THE parliamentary session in the National Assembly was cut short yesterday after corruption allegations and insults flew across the floor.

National Assembly deputy speaker Loide Kasingo adjourned the session to next week after chaos followed when Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) MP Vipuakuje Muharukua accused land reform minister Utoni Nujoma of corruption.

Muharukua claimed Nujoma had resettled a certain relative of the Mushimba family on farm Okongava in the Arandis area that was earmarked for the expansion of a communal area.

Muharukua was speaking during the debate on urbanisation and the mushrooming of shacks in urban areas which was brought to parliament by UDF MP Apius Auchab.

According to Muharukua, the farm was previously allocated to a community adjacent to the farm, by former land reform minister Alpheus !Naruseb, to expand their communal area.

However, when current land reform minister Nujoma discovered that there were minerals on the farm, he revoked the allocation and declared the farm as state land, said Muharukua.

Nujoma then resettled a certain relative of the Mushimba family on the farm, he added.

He also alleged that Nujoma had been visiting the farm on a number of occasions.

Nujoma had close ties to the late businessman Aaron Mushimba.

At that point of the heated discussion, Nujoma walked out of the National Assembly chamber.

The majority of Swapo parliamentarians, including attorney general Albert Kawana, gender minister Doreen Sioka and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, called for Muharukua to be called to order and to withdraw his allegations against Nujoma.

Sioka labeled the allegations of corruption against Nujoma a "personal issue" that was irrelevant and not supposed to be discussed in parliament.

"Please, the personal issues between the two cannot be entertained here. We want to deal with the national issue here, for God's sake. Please help us, if there is anything bad between you two, we leave you alone to address your issues," Sioka said.

However, Muharukua refused to withdraw his statements, saying he was addressing "a corrupt activity that lead to a community of young people to migrate to the towns".

"You want to move out of the house [parliament] because I am exposing a corrupt activity. How is that not relevant?" asked Muharukua.

According to those at parliament, Swapo parliamentarians remained in the National Assembly chamber for a "serious caucus" after the session was adjourned.